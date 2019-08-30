UrduPoint.com
People Come Out On Roads To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 02:34 PM

A large number of people from all walks of life came out from their offices, educational institutes, shops, factories and commercial centres to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) -:A large number of people from all walks of life came out from their offices, educational institutes, shops, factories and commercial centres to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Traffic halted at various city highways and roads while people expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren with zeal.

A large number of people came out from their workplaces in the form of rallies and voiced support for the cause of Kashmiris who are suffering from brutalities of Indian forces in held valley since long.

Speakers while addressing various rallies urged international community to force Indian government to lift ongoing weeks-long curfew and release Kashmiri leaders immediately.

They said that United Nations should play its instrumental role in stopping brutalities and serious human rights' violations being committing by Indian troops in held valley.

