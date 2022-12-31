People coming out for peace, says Aimal Wali Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :President of ANP Aimal Wali Khan said on Saturday that every voice raised for the sake of peace is the voice of Awami National Party and people are coming out for peace is a good omen.

Talking to media here he said people are coming out for peace in Jani Khel Bannu on Sunday and Bajaur on January 5. This is the only way to give a strong response to the enemies of peace and their facilitators, he added.

He said ANP will fully participate in the rallies for peace in Jani Khel Bannu and Bajaur.

To end this scourge of terrorism, public resistance has become indispensable for the survival and restoration of peace in the country, he added.

This time Pashtuns will not allow anyone to become a battlefield and will resist to any extent, he said, adding, "People and workers should actively participate in all protests for peace along with Jani Khel and Bajaur."The officials of Awami National Party will walk for peace and participate fully, he confirmed.