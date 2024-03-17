People Complain About Absence Of Health Card Officials In Three General Hospitals
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The general public have registered their complaint about the missing of the concerned staff in the three general hospitals including Hayatabad Medical Complex, Hayat Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital.
There were separate complaints of absence of staff at the Health Card counter of Hayatabad Medical Complex along with two other general hospitals Hayat Teaching and Lady Reading Hospital.
In this connection, Secretary Health of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken strict notice about the absence of the concerned staff at the health card counter.
Citizens kept waiting to get health cards at the health card counter in the hospital but the staff was absent and no one was there in the hospital to guide them regarding the health card.
Looking after the complaints on social media, Secretary Health has ordered the immediate suspension of the relevant staff and an inquiry in the connection has been directed.
A letter has been issued to the insurance company to conduct an investigation against the concerned staff. An inquiry should be made and a report sent immediately on the negligence of duties, Secretary Health said in a letter.
