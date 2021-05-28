UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Complain Of Large Scale Timber Theft

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 11:00 AM

People complain of large scale timber theft

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :People of tahsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Muzaffargarh have appealed the high ups to take notice of timber theft, particularly from along banks of three canals passing through the area to keep the atmosphere greener.

State owned trees grown up by forest department along the banks of canals including Lanjoo, Faiz Abad and Jamal Pak were being cut by thieves for illegal monetary gains, local people complained.

Chaudhry Arshad, Nawab Khan, Siddiq, Muhamnad Omar, Faiz Bakhsh and other told newsmen that theft of timber was in progress since long with no action from the department in sight.

A forest department official of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, however, said that the department was making hectic efforts to check timber theft and suspended many officials in course of inquiries initiated upon receiving complaints against them.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Progress Muzaffargarh From

Recent Stories

Brainchild launches 2nd party data hub through pre ..

9 minutes ago

Cracks appear in PML-N over party leadership: Sour ..

9 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Special Economic Zone under CPEC ..

19 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 67 more lives during last 24 hours ..

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Germany plans to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccin ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.