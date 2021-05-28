People complain of large scale timber theft

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :People of tahsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Muzaffargarh have appealed the high ups to take notice of timber theft, particularly from along banks of three canals passing through the area to keep the atmosphere greener.

State owned trees grown up by forest department along the banks of canals including Lanjoo, Faiz Abad and Jamal Pak were being cut by thieves for illegal monetary gains, local people complained.

Chaudhry Arshad, Nawab Khan, Siddiq, Muhamnad Omar, Faiz Bakhsh and other told newsmen that theft of timber was in progress since long with no action from the department in sight.

A forest department official of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, however, said that the department was making hectic efforts to check timber theft and suspended many officials in course of inquiries initiated upon receiving complaints against them.