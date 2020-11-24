UrduPoint.com
People Complained Overbilling By SNGPL

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

People complained overbilling by SNGPL

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) ::The civil society here Tuesday complained about low gas pressure and undue overbilling by Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGPL) has made life miserable for citizen.

The people said that from 6am to 10pm, the gas pressure remains very low across the city and they are forced to use cylinder for cooking, adding that despite no gas the meter readers were sending extra reading every month in the bill.

Imtiaz ul Hassan of Madina Colony told this new agency that he has been regularly paying billing but despite that he was receiving arears in the bill, adding that he has visited SNGPL office several time for correction of bill but got no response.

Similarly, Safdar Abbas of Baranabad area said the meter readers were intentionally sending overbilling every month and the image of meter was not clearly reflected on the bill which was creating confusion.

