People Completely Rejected Riot, Seditious Group: Sana

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2022 | 11:20 AM

People completely rejected riot, seditious group: Sana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah while paying tribute to the personnel of Rangers and Islamabad Police for ensuring protection to lives and property of the people has said that the people have completely rejected the riot and seditious group.

He said that he personally monitored the entire situation through out the night, adding that Imran Khan entered the city after getting permission from the Supreme Court to hold a public gathering at a designated place.

The minister said Imran Khan violated the court orders under which Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) granted permission to organize a public meeting at the designated place, said a statement issued here.

Imran Khan consistently violated the court decisions and Metro Bus stations and trees were also set on fire. Throughout the night, the PTI chief defied the court orders from the container, he added.

Refuting the baseless propaganda, he clarified that police did not fire a single rubber bullet. Eighteen personnel of Rangers and police sustained serious injuries while ensuring protection to the lives and property of the citizen, he added.

He said Islamabad Police and Rangers would continue to perform their duty to protect lives and property of the people. Rangers and Islamabad Police guarded the citizens with bravely and responsibly and controlled the rioters with teargas, he said.

