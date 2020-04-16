People concern over mysterious disease claiming lives in Karachi

(@fidahassanain)

The hospitals are not treatment the patients suffering from any other disease except novel Coronavirus in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2020) As many as 109 people were brought to Jinnah hospital suffering from mysterious kind of disease, the sources said here on Thursday.

The number of unresolved deaths in Karachi sharply increased again as hundreds of people being brought to hospitals as either critically ill or dead.

The sources said that 90 patients out of 109 lost their lives shortly after being admitted to hospital for treatment. They also said that three to four dead bodies were being brought to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Karachi on daily basis.

Indus Hospital also reported similar cases.

People are concerned as what kind of mysterious it was which claimed lives of their loved ones and was infecting many others as the reason behind this sudden surge in deaths of the citizens was yet to be determined.

Private clinics were not treating patients suffering from any other disease other than novel Coronavirus.

Talking to media, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Executive Director Dr. Seemi Jamali asked that the Outdoor Patients Departments (OPDs) of private hospitals must be opened for the treatment of the patients.