People condemn May 9 vandalism, form human chain to express solidarity with state institutes

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Officials accompanying people from different walks of life formed a long human chain and joined a rally from District Council Hall to Chowk Katchery here Thursday to express solidarity with state institutions and condemn those involved in the May 9 vandalism.
Later, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer, leading a team of officials, visited martyrs' memorials, where they performed Fateha and paid glowing tribute to martyrs.
DC said that personal grudges were the motivation behind the vandals' attack on martyrs' memorials and state installations on May 9 last year and added that those involved would soon get the punishment they deserved.
He said, "We are living life as a free nation by virtue of the sacrifices of martyrs."
Earlier, the rally, organized by district administration, was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Faizaan Ahmad Riaz, while City Police Officer Sadiq Ali, ADCG Muhammad Saif, AC City Seemal Mushtaq, and AC Sadar Amir Iftikhar, among other district government officials, and scores of representatives from NGOs and civil society were among the participants.
Participants raised slogans to condemn, in stronger terms, those involved in the May 9 vandalism in 2023, when memorials of martyrs were destroyed by vandals with nefarious designs to turn people against state institutions.
However, ADCR said, people stood united in support of state institutions and paid tribute to the martyrs from the Pakistan Armed Forces who laid down their lives while defending the motherland against external forces and police Jawans who were martyred while fighting crimes in society.
He hailed security forces and police for thwarting the attempts of May 9 vandals last year and added that the whole nation stood united with its armed forces.
