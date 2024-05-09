Open Menu

People Condemn May 9 Vandalism, Form Human Chain To Express Solidarity With State Institutes

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM

People condemn May 9 vandalism, form human chain to express solidarity with state institutes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Officials accompanying people from different walks of life formed a long human chain and joined a rally from District Council Hall to Chowk Katchery here Thursday to express solidarity with state institutions and condemn those involved in the May 9 vandalism. 

Later, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer, leading a team of officials, visited martyrs' memorials, where they performed Fateha and paid glowing tribute to martyrs

DC said that personal grudges were the motivation behind the vandals' attack on martyrs' memorials and state installations on May 9 last year and added that those involved would soon get the punishment they deserved. 

He said, "We are living life as a free nation by virtue of the sacrifices of martyrs."

Earlier, the rally, organized by district administration, was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Faizaan Ahmad Riaz, while City Police Officer Sadiq Ali, ADCG Muhammad Saif, AC City Seemal Mushtaq, and AC Sadar Amir Iftikhar, among other district government officials, and scores of representatives from NGOs and civil society were among the participants.

 

Participants raised slogans to condemn, in stronger terms, those involved in the May 9 vandalism in 2023, when memorials of martyrs were destroyed by vandals with nefarious designs to turn people against state institutions. 

However, ADCR said, people stood united in support of state institutions and paid tribute to the martyrs from the Pakistan Armed Forces who laid down their lives while defending the motherland against external forces and police Jawans who were martyred while fighting crimes in society. 

He hailed security forces and police for thwarting the attempts of May 9 vandals last year and added that the whole nation stood united with its armed forces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Police Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society May From Government

Recent Stories

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

2 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

5 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

14 hours ago
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

14 hours ago
 Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper ..

Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry

14 hours ago
 Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability ..

Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms

14 hours ago
 N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neigh ..

N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours

14 hours ago
 Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with ..

Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing

14 hours ago
 Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid ..

Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan