People Condemns Doctor's Strike In Ayub Teaching Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:37 PM

People from all walks of life from Hazara division Tuesday strongly condemned the strike of doctors at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH).

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :People from all walks of life from Hazara division Tuesday strongly condemned the strike of doctors at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH).

ATH is the only major hospital which provides treatment and operations facilities to the people of Hazara division, adjoining Northern areas and Kashmir where Out Patient Door (OPD) and operation theater facilities have been closed owing to the doctor's strike.

Poor patients are wondering for treatment in District Headquarters hospital where they were referred to ATH which has been closed by the striking doctors, resulting in they have to go to private hospitals and clinics.

Former Tehsil Nazim Abbottabad Ishqa Zakria while condemning the doctor's strike said that protesting doctors have to come to the table and negotiate with concerned to settle the issue.

More Stories From Pakistan

