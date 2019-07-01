UrduPoint.com
People Condole With Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Over His Mother Death

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:29 PM

People from various walk of life including politicians, Ulema and social workers on Monday held condolence meeting with Information Minister shaukat Ali Yousafzai and expressed sorrow and grief over the death of his mother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :People from various walk of life including politicians, Ulema and social workers on Monday held condolence meeting with Information Minister shaukat Ali Yousafzai and expressed sorrow and grief over the death of his mother.

Governor Khyber Patkhtunhwa, Shah Farman also visited house of Information Minister to offer condolence over death of his mother. He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for the family.

Provincial Minister Communication and Works Akbar Ayub, former member provincial assembly Ziaullah Afridi, former MPA Haji Abdul Munaeem, political figure Yousaf Ayub also offered Fateha for departed soul.

