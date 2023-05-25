People converge at Multan clock tower Chowk to pay tribute to martyrs

A number of people rallied to the clock tower cross-section in the heart of Multan from across the city and peripheries with one point of convergence in their mind, to pay tribute to martyrs Thursday, May 25, being observed all over the country as 'Yom-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :A number of people rallied to the clock tower cross-section in the heart of Multan from across the city and peripheries with one point of convergence in their mind, to pay tribute to martyrs Thursday, May 25, being observed all over the country as 'Yom-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan'.

There were rallies all over the city as the day began in Multan and later all marched towards Ghana Ghar Chowk to join the main ceremony organized by the civil society.

While many walked up to the venue, there were buses, tractor trollies, and vans carrying people towards Ghanta Ghar to witness the atmosphere reverberating with national songs showering praise on martyred soldiers.

All one could see was the sight of people, innumerable in numbers, holding national flags in their hands and raising slogans 'Pakistan Zinda Baad', and Takbeer. Most of rally participants were holding portraits, and paintings of martyred soldiers and there were banners and big panaflex inscribed with martyrs photos and narrations in their praise.

People gathered there said that they had reached the venue to pay respect to heroes from the Pakistan Armed Forces, police and other law enforcement agencies who laid down their lives in defending the motherland and fighting crime.

Earlier, former Punjab minister and PPP leader Syed Ali Haidar Gilani led a big rally in support of Pakistan Armed Forces, martyred soldiers and martyrs from police and law enforcement agencies.

PML-N leaders also took out rallies and heaped praise on martyrs whose supreme sacrifices, they said, enabled people to enjoy freedom and live in peace.

Meanwhile, traders' bodies and people from other walks of life also joined rallies and arranged programmes to express their love and respect for Shuhada.

Senior civil and police officials were present at clock tower Chowk in aid of civil society organizers.