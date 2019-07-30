People convicted for corruption, arrested for drug smuggling not political prisoners: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that persons convicted for corruption and arrested on the charges of drug smuggling were not political prisoners, but criminals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that persons convicted for corruption and arrested on the charges of drug smuggling were not political prisoners, but criminals.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif's demand for five-star hotel like facilities for Rana Sanaullah tantamounted to making mockery of other prisoners.

She advised to Shahbaz Sharif to come out of the day dreaming of monarchy, and understand the reality of Naya Pakistan where law of the land has been implemented on all equally.

She said that now the national institutions were not subservient to the power of the monarch but were working under the ambit of the constitution and law.