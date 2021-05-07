People cooperation imperative for elimination of dengue

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal has said that dengue was a community disease and community mobilisation was an essential component to control it.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of District Vigilance Committee for Anti-Dengue at DC office.

The ADCG urged public for playing proactive role for the elimination of dengue larvae and keeping the environment neat and clean.

He said that keeping the environment clean and dry was not only the responsibility of the institutions but also of people.

The AGCG said that there was need to launch a public awareness campaign as well in this regard.

The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr Afzal Bhiliand local officials of all concerned departments.