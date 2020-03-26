People cooperation key to combat Coronavirus, 3 deaths reported in KP so far: Ajmal Khan Wazir

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir Thursday said public awareness and cooperation was key to combat the coronavirus in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir Thursday said public awareness and cooperation was key to combat the coronavirus in the country.

In a press briefing, he said "Public's all out support is more needed today than before." He called upon the people to be socially isolated and take precautions in the given situations.

Sharing the brief details of the Coronavirus pandemic in the province, Ajmal said the number of suspected persons across the province were 573 so far while 121 were tested positive with coronavirus.

He said 39 out of the 43 samples taken from Mardan Tehsil Manga tested coronavirus positive.

Ajmal Wazir said besides the confirmed cases in Manga, two cases were tested positive from DI Khan Quarantine Center and one each from Swabi and Swat, 159 persons tested negative and results of 317 more were yet awaited.

Ajmal said two persons have been recovered from the virus and three deaths had been reported in the province.

Describing the details of quarantine centers set up to tackle the pandemic effects of coronavirus across the province including tribal districts, Ajmal Khan Wazir said that 176 quarantine centers had been established having the capacity of over 4400 coronavirus patients where 422 people have been quarantined .

As many as 515 medical staffers had been deployed in quarantine centres to take care of these patients.

Ajmal said that on the helpline 0800-01700 established for coronavirus patients in the province, 314 calls were attended during the last 4 days, out of which only 206 were suspected to have Coronavirus symptoms and were referred to 30 DHOs. Four suspects had been confirmed with the virus.