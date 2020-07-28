UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'People Cooperation Vital For Controlling Hepatitis'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:09 PM

'People cooperation vital for controlling Hepatitis'

Though the government has taken effective measures to control the rising cases of Hepatitis in the province but the cooperation of people in this regard is of great importance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Though the government has taken effective measures to control the rising cases of Hepatitis in the province but the cooperation of people in this regard is of great importance.

This was stated by Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab secretary Captain (retired) M Usman in his message issued on World Hepatitis Day.

He informed that 132 Hepatitis Clinics established at district and tehsil levels had so far completed screening of 1.2 million people in the province whereas 2.7 million people had been provided free treatment facilities.

He said that all different running Hepatitis programmes in the province were being combined to improve the performance of these programmes.

He said that Punjab was the only province, where 2200 tests could be conducted on daily basis in PCR laboratories.

He said the best treatment, screening and medical facilities were being provided to the Hepatitis patients in the province on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He appealed to the masses to ensure their screening for Hepatitisunder screening programme introduced by the Punjab government.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Government Of Punjab Punjab All Government Best Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

AI powered robots will replace humans on shop floo ..

10 minutes ago

UAE continues providing free healthcare services t ..

25 minutes ago

National economy is strong and resilient to overco ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Nepal agree to jo ..

33 minutes ago

PTA Issues Detail Order on PUBG

50 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific celebrates Eid Al Adha with AED79 sea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.