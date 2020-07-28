'People cooperation vital for controlling Hepatitis'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Though the government has taken effective measures to control the rising cases of Hepatitis in the province but the cooperation of people in this regard is of great importance.

This was stated by Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab secretary Captain (retired) M Usman in his message issued on World Hepatitis Day.

He informed that 132 Hepatitis Clinics established at district and tehsil levels had so far completed screening of 1.2 million people in the province whereas 2.7 million people had been provided free treatment facilities.

He said that all different running Hepatitis programmes in the province were being combined to improve the performance of these programmes.

He said that Punjab was the only province, where 2200 tests could be conducted on daily basis in PCR laboratories.

He said the best treatment, screening and medical facilities were being provided to the Hepatitis patients in the province on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He appealed to the masses to ensure their screening for Hepatitisunder screening programme introduced by the Punjab government.