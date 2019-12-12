People defy curfew in Assam, stage strong protest against India’s nationality bill

(@fidahassanain)

People of Assam and others condemn Modi govt’s discriminating bill for India’s nationality, burns houses of the ruling party’s leaders in their areas.

New Dehli: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12th, 2019) Police on Thursday arrested dozens of people in Assam state and enforced curfew to stop them from staging protest against legislation for depriving Muslims of citizenship and offering the same to non-Muslims from the neighboring countries.

The people lodged protest against Modi government for introducing discriminating law in India. They even defied the curfew in Ghauhati, the capital of the state on Thursday morning. The protesters burned tires, uprooted telephone poles, burned several buses and other vehicles and also attacked homes of officials from the governing Hindu nationalist party and the regional group Assam Gana Parishad. The strong protest was recorded in Gauhati and Dilbrugarh of Assam state. The police and soldiers marched through the streets to control over the protests. The Modi led government got the legislation passed on Wednesday and now it needs to be signed by the country’s ceremonial president before becoming law. The protesters in Assam opposed the bill because it allowed immigrants, with no clear faith, to come and live in their region while many others opposed it thinking that it was discriminatory law for not applying to Muslims.

Taking to twitter, Prime Minister Modi asked the people to stay calm and cool and not resort to violence and protests.

"I want to assure them no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow," he said in a tweet.

However, Opposition Congress party said: "Our brothers & sisters in Assam cannot read your 'reassuring' message Modiji, in case you've forgotten, their internet has been cut off."

The Citizenship Amendment Bill which is known as CAB allows all minorities except Muslims in neighboring states including Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs who fled Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh due to religious persecution before 2015 could come and get India’s nationality. Indian law, however, denied nationality to Muslims including the Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled persecution in Myanmar.