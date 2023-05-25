UrduPoint.com

People Demand Action Against Beggars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :People on Thursday demanded the authority concerned to take action against professional beggars in the city.

A large number of professional beggars thronged to the markets,parks,main highways, bus stands and other busy places of the district and creating a nuisance for the people.

Talking to APP, people said an increasing trend of beggars could become a security threat.

Beggars of all ages, including women and children, moved freely to get money from people at different places, in­cluding markets, bazaars and bus terminals.

People urged the Social Welfare Department and Child Protection Welfare Bureau to take action against beggars whose number was increasing day by day.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said the department took strict action against beggars involved in criminal activities.

More Stories From Pakistan

