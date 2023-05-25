People Demand Action Against Beggars
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :People on Thursday demanded the authority concerned to take action against professional beggars in the city.
A large number of professional beggars thronged to the markets,parks,main highways, bus stands and other busy places of the district and creating a nuisance for the people.
Talking to APP, people said an increasing trend of beggars could become a security threat.
Beggars of all ages, including women and children, moved freely to get money from people at different places, including markets, bazaars and bus terminals.
People urged the Social Welfare Department and Child Protection Welfare Bureau to take action against beggars whose number was increasing day by day.
Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said the department took strict action against beggars involved in criminal activities.