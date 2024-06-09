Open Menu

People Demand Action Against Beggars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM

People demand action against beggars

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) People on Sunday demanded the authority concerned to take action against professional beggars in the city.

A large number of professional beggars thronged the markets, parks, main highways, bus stands and other busy places of the district and created a nuisance for the people. Talking to APP, people said an increasing trend of begging could become a security threat.

Beggars of all ages, including women and children, moved freely to get money from people at different places, including markets, bazaars and bus terminals. People urged the Social Welfare Department and Child Protection Welfare Bureau to take action against beggars whose number was increasing day by day.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said the department took strict action against beggars involved in criminal activities.

