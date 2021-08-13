People demand action against gang of criminals in Khangarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :People of Khangarh have appealed the police high ups to take notice of a gang of criminals operating in their area for last many days and sought action against the criminals.

They looted seven houses last night, said Rana Amjad Advocate, a social activist quoting affectees including Ayub, Noor Khan, Dr. Altaf, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali, Abu Sufiyan and others, whose homes were looted.

They said that on some occasions, people tried to apprehend few of them but they managed to escape due to presence of black oil layer on their bodies.

They claimed that they had informed police but neither police registered a case nor they started patrolling in the area.

Chairman Civil Society Forum Rana Amjad Advocate, Chaudhry Adnan Advocate, Chaudhry Zahid, Shahid Hussain Khan along with the affectees appealed to the Additional IGP South, Regional Police Officer and DPO Muzaffargarh to take strict action against the gang of criminals.