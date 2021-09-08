People demand anti mosquito fumigation at district Khyber

The people of district Khyber Wednesday demanded of the government to arrange anti-dengue fumigation as more dengue cases were reported from the area

LANDIKOTAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The people of district Khyber Wednesday demanded of the government to arrange anti-dengue fumigation as more dengue cases were reported from the area.

Health official told that 20 patients tested positive for dengue virus at District Headquarters Hospital Landikotal during the last few days.

The elders of Merikhel and Mattakhel villages complained about the increase of dengue disease and demanded of the health department to arrange anti-dengue mosquito fumigation and also distribute mosquito nets among facilities.