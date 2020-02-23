UrduPoint.com
People Demand Census For Disables

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Person with Disabilities are still awaiting for the sample census for improvement of education, employment, health care, transportation and assistance technologies for them.

Zulqarnain Asghar Chairman Pakistan Association Mental Health here on Sunday opined that the 2017 census has not provided the accurately count of persons with disabilities.

Talking to APP he said inclusion of such in current infrastructure is more practical solution of the problem and to take advantage of the benefits of same health promotion and prevention activities rather than establishing separate infrastructure for them.

Although, he said, there have been some efforts by the government for the Person with disabilities (PWDs) in Pakistan, adding, the actual number of PWDs would help improve provision of health cards and other facilitates for them.

