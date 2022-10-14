UrduPoint.com

People Demand Govt To Appoint Lady Medical Officer In Gandakha

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 07:33 PM

People of Tehsil Gandakha area of Usta Muhammad on Friday demanded the provincial government to take measures to appoint a lady medical officer in the area for provision of health facilities

The citizens including Dr, Abdul Ghani, Maddasar Nazar, Saleem Ahmed, Abdul Hakeem, Imran Khan Amir Khan and other said in a statement that flood and monsoon have damaged roads and infrastructures in Gandaka Tehsil and other areas where various diseases have spread.

They said many pregnant women have also lost their lives due to absence of lady medical officer in the area and women were facing difficulties due to diseases in the area.

The residents of the Gandakha demanded the provincial government to recruit a lady medical officer in order to reduce difficulties of the women patients in the area.

They said that diseases were being spread in the area due to the recent flood and monsoon rains where people were suffering problems due to lack of health facilities in the area.

They also appealed to the provincial government to provide health and other basic facilities to the flood affected people living in open sky.

