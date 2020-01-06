People demand provision gas supply

People of Guzar and Barorli villages demanded provision of gas supply to the area

CHAKDARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :

They were holding placards inscribed with slogans about demands of gas supply to the locality.

They recalled that the officials of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) had commitment with people of Guzar village that gas would be supplied to the village if its people provided lands for establishment of Sale Meter Stations.

People of Guzar village provided land for the SMS, but the SNGPL authorities had yet to fulfill its promise.