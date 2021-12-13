People demand solution of low gas pressure, load shedding issue

The district administration on Monday held Khuli Katchehri to listen and resolve issues of people at their doorsteps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The district administration on Monday held Khuli Katchehri to listen and resolve issues of people at their doorsteps.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Azhar Khan, Assistant Commissioners (Trainee) Dr Eza Arshad and Khula Tariq, Tehsildar Muhammad Jameel , officers of concerned departments, revenue staff, public representatives and a large number of people participated in the open court held at Safid Dheri area of Tehsil City Peshawar.

On this occasion, the people informed the district administration about various issues including excessive load shedding, low voltage, low gas pressure, encroachment and demanded cleanliness drive in the area.

They demanded to take action against encroachment mafia in the area.

On this occasion, other persons also spoke openly with the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) about their problems and gave written applications.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) said that the purpose of holding Khuli Kachehri was to bridge gap between the government and people so that their problems could be resolved at their doorstep.

He appealed to the parents to get their under five years of age children administered anti polio drops in order to protect their children from permanent disability and cooperate with polio teams.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief), Muhammad Imran Khan issued instructions to all the officers to resolve the people's grievances at earliest.

At the end, the people thanked the district administration for holding Khuli Kacheri to listen their issues.