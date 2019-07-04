People demand to establish evening courts for speedy justice

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The people Thursday demanded of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa to establish evening courts in all districts of the country along-with model courts for speedy dispensation of justice.

Reusing facilities during the evening not only saves a lot of resources but also inculcates a sense of utilizing the already available resources to improve the current situation.

Chuadhry Bilal Ahmad Mahaar, senior Advocate suggested that initially family court should be started at evening courts as the custody of family members and children had become a hectic procedure especially with the backlog of cases.

He said that a number of other cases were being pursued during the daytime proceedings where at occasions children were suffering a lot for not being heard in their guardianship cases on time.

Bilal said that "It is not advisable psychologically for the children to see police and handcuffed criminals when they visit courts to meet their parents and this practice should be shunned." Senior Advocate said that last year on November 10, former Chief Justice Lahore High Court, Muhammad Anwarul Haq had set up a first-ever "evening court" in Lahore to deal with the cases of minors' custody especially in order to keep the children of separated parents away from traditional environment of courts.

The purpose of establishing evening court was also to accommodate school-going children and working parents and also to provide pleasant environment however due to lack of resources and some other reasons, the project could not be continued, he added.

Izhar ul Haq Babar, a litigant said that during the daytime, many family members were working and could not skip their duties to make space for court hearings.

Setting up these evening courts not only utilize the given space but also allowed the space to working men and women to work during the day and pursue their case hearings in the evening, he added.

Many people were turning towards traditional justice systems, like jirgas and panchayats (a large moderation and justice providing body considered respectable and honoured among the rural folk), due to the belief that they offered speedy justice. But taking up such initiatives like evening courts could direct the citizens towards courts, and also create more job opportunities in the market that was becoming more and more saturated, Babar added.

Tamoor Jadon, a petitioner said he had filed a petition under `Transfer of Property Act 1882', against a person who fraudulently transferred his immovable property but even his case was yet to be decided despite passage of over a decade.

He hoped that if evening courts were formed with the Model Courts then it would be able to get justice swiftly as his family had become pauper while contesting this case.

Another lady lawyer, Shameen Sarwar said judiciary if besides criminal and civil model courts also constituted evening courts simultaneously then it would ultimately save the time and money of the litigants and pendency of cases would be zero soon in trail courts which would be a huge relief for the litigants especially for those who were running from pillar to post to get justice.

