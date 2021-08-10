People demand to fill shortage of staff at NADRA centers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) ::The residents of Tehsil Thall and Doaaba, district Hangu have demanded of the Federal government to fill shortage of staff at NADRA centres to facilitate people in getting their identity.

The NADRA office Thall has banned entry of male into the centers as only Assistant Manager along with one lady worker are entertaining women applicants at the centre.

The people of area have to wait for two to three weeks for their turn.

Similarly, NADRA Doaaba Centre was operating with only one official. A large number of women visit both the centers on daily basis since the start of Ehsas Kafalat Program.

The area people and public representatives demanded of the NADRA authorities to depute appropriate staff in these two centers for facilitation of masses.