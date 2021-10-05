UrduPoint.com

People Demand To Regulate Transport Fares In Hazara

Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:56 PM

People in Hazara division Tuesday demanded to regulate the transport fares after transporters of Hazara division increased the fares of public transport which is running on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

According to the details, inter-district transporters of Abbottabad, Haripur, Manshera and other cities of the Hazara region have increased the fares for intercity transport without the consultation of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

Fares from Abbottabad to Masnerha and Haripur increased 10 rupees for each route, although the price of petroleum products increased public transport which is 100 percent running on CNG increased fares.

Muhammad Sulman a commuter demanded KP government to take the notice of current fare increase and regulate the public transport fares with the consultation of all stack holders including the masses.

A couple of years ago, owing to an increase in petroleum prices RTA notified the five rupees increase in the fares of local transports in Abbottabad which was canceled by the Commissioner Hazara division on the public grievances and ordered to resume the old fares until the price of the Gas price would cross a certain limit in KPK which was later justified by the local transporters with 15 rupees

