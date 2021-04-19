People demand to take action against profiteers in Lakki

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) ::The people of Lakki Marwat Monday demanded Commissioner Bannu Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat to take notice of the violation of public price list in district and make sure sale of all food items according to government price list.

Umer Khan, Zubair Khan and other elders of the area said that the availability of subsidized sugar in the markets of Lakki Marwat with the start of the holy month of Ramazan has become almost impossible.

They said that in the open market, sugar is being sold from Rs100 to Rs105 per kg instead of 84 per kg.

The meat of chicken is being sold at Rs450 per kg. The local people said lemon is also being sold at double rate than the official price list.

Similarly, the other edible items were not being sold according to official price list.

They demanded of the Commissioner Bannu and district administration to take notice and arrest the profiteers.