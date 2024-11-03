People demand to upgrade girls high school of Banda Peer Khan to higher secondary level

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Residents of Banda Peer Khan on Sunday urged the provincial government to upgrade the local Girls High School to a Higher Secondary School, as many girls face barriers in continuing their education past matriculation.

Banda Peer Khan, a densely populated central area, sees hundreds of girls each year from the surrounding regions unable to pursue education beyond 10th grade. The challenges include financial constraints, societal norms discouraging girls from travelling long distances, and other obstacles that prevent girls from furthering their studies.

The local community emphasized that upgrading the school would allow girls to access higher education close to home, reducing dropout rates and providing them with more educational opportunities within their community.

Residents expressed hope that the provincial government will take swift action to ensure that girls in Banda Peer Khan can pursue their dreams without leaving their hometown.