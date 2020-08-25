People demanding PTI govt to call Nawaz back for accountability: Fawad Ch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The people of Pakistan were demanding from Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government to bring Nawaz Sharif back for accountability.

Talking to a private news channel program, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the masses had given heavy mandate to PTI government to carry out process of accountability without discrimination.

Commenting on granting bail to ailing Ex Prime Minister for medical treatment abroad, he said the PTI leadership in compliance of the court orders had taken the decisions on humanitarian grounds to send Nawaz Sharif to London.

He added that members of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Sharif family had also been yelling over deteriorating health condition of Ex PM.

The minister said that period granted to PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was expired and he was declared an absconder as per law.

To a question, Ch Fawad said the government took the decision to call Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan from London by adopting all legal options.

About suspicious medical reports, he said that Punjab government had asked to prob the matter so that responsible person behind this forgery of documents could be punished.

He said that PTI leader Imran Khan would never compromise with those elements involved in plundering national money and money laundering.

He said that all possible measures would be taken to strengthen national accountability bureau and other national institutions.