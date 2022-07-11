People demands collection of offal, hides of sacrificial animals

BADIN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :The Hides and offal of sacrificial animals slaughtered on the First and second day of Eid-ul-Azha were not yet collected by municipal agencies and still dumped on the streets.

According to details, Muslims while following sunna-e-Ibrahimi slaughtered a large number of animals for two consecutive days of Eid-ul-Azha but remains of sacrificial animals were not collected or shifted to specified places which has irked people by creating unpleasant odor.

Residents have demanded Deputy Commissioner to issue directives to Municipal staff for collecting offal of sacrificial animals.