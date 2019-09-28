UrduPoint.com
People Demands Construction Of Bridge In Malakand

The people of several villages demanded of the provincial government for early construction bridge in Thana area of Malakand district

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : The people of several villages demanded of the provincial government for early construction bridge in Thana area of Malakand district.

They said work on the bridge has not been completed since 2008. People including students going to the University of Malakand are suffering due to the unavailability of the bridge.

They demanded the provincial government for early construction of bridge on priority basis.

