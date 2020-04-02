People demands deferring two month rents and other taxes

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The tenants of properties owned by the municipal committees, town committees, municipal corporations and district councils on Thursday demanded deferring two month rents and other taxes owing to economic slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Owing to a continuous lockdown in Sindh, the small and medium sized businesses of tailoring, haircutting, tea shops, general stores, garment shops, shoes, welding, autos spare parts, iron stores, hotels have demanded waiving the taxes, rents, utility bills and rents due to severe slowdown, saying they are having difficulty in providing two time meals for their families.

Talking to newsmen at Sukkur Press Club, they said they were not in a position to pay any of these. They said despite closure of schools they continue to send regular fee challans.

Earlier, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Islamuddin Shaikh announced deferring charging of tax and other toll as well as one month rent of the 129 municipal corporation's flats, shops, quarters and 1,418 shops, which are the main sources of income of the municipal corporation. He also announced not to charge for one month the drainage, vendor, debris permit, water supply and other charges.