People Demands Equal Distribution Of Relief Goods In Tank

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 04:59 PM

People of Tank on Saturday demanded of the district administration and provincial government to ensure transparency in distribution of relief goods among the deserving people

Muhammad Umair, Nooran Shah and Rehmat Ullah resident of Gomal said that they are living far flung area of district and have no opportunity of earning during lockdown.

They said that the people should avoid playing politics over this important issue to provide relief to the needy people.

They demanded of the government to distribute edible items among the people of Dabara and Gomal areas.

