People demands girls school at Chokhana

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::Residents of Chokhana area in Chapar Mishti, Central Orakzai demanded girls school in their locality.

The urged government of Khaber Pakhtunkhwa that the area has a population of more than 2,000 people but there is no girl school which left illiteracy among womenfolk there.

They demanded of the government to take the matter urgently for saving future of girls residing in the area.