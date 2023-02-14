People deposit huge amounts for Turkiye, Syria earthquake victims

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The citizens of Havelian city and surrounding areas Tuesday deposited thousands of rupees on the first day of the earthquake relief camp, established for the victims of Turkiye and Syria.

The camp was organized by the district administration and civil society under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Lubna Iqbal at Muawiya Chowk.

Lubna Iqbal, while speaking on the occasion, said that the camp was organized on the instructions of the district administration where the donations could be deposited to support Turkyie and Syrian brothers and sisters.

She appealed to philanthropists, the business community, schools, colleges and universities, students and citizens to deposit their donations for earthquake victims.