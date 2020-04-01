People detained on Section 144 violation released

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, people detained for violating Section 144, have been released

The chief minister has appealed the citizens to follow the government's instructions as all the steps are being taken to protect their lives from coronavirus.

The citizens can remain safe from the coronavirus by staying at homes. Such steps will be continued to protect the lives of the people, he added.