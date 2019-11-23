UrduPoint.com
People Disappointed Of PML-N, PPP Leaderships: MNA

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 10:04 PM

Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Saturday said politics of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had now ended and people were disappointed of the corrupt practices of PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party's leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Saturday said politics of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had now ended and people were disappointed of the corrupt practices of PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party's leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said people were well informed about PPP and PML-N corruption as well as bad governance's for the last many decades, that was the reason they had rejected both the parties in the last general election.

The MNA said Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest person as the people had full confidence in his leadership, adding PTI government had reduced current deficit due to restless efforts and prudent policies.

Sadaqat Abbasi said the PTI government was fully committed to resolve public issues and fulfill its promises which it had made with the people during the general election campaign.

Replying to a question, he said Nawaz Sharif family had sensitised his illness on media but after watching video of his journey going abroad for medical treatment, people's perception was totally changed regarding his illness.

