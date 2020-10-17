People disassociated themselves from opposition show: minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin

Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin on Saturday said people disassociated themselves from the opposition's power show in Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin on Saturday said people disassociated themselves from the opposition's power show in Gujranwala.

In a statement about the Pakistan Democratice Movement's rally, he said the past of opposition leaders was marked with corruption. He said corrupt opposition's narrative was misleading and it had lost the support of the masses due to it.

He said opposition could not win hearts of the people by ridiculing the national institutions, adding that no loyal countrymen could be supporter of former corrupt rulers.

He said that opposition leaders were speaking language of the enemy and they had lost the support of the masses.

Gatherings and processions could not save opposition from accountability, he said and addedresponsible for economic meltdown were crticising the government but there wasno room for robbers in new Pakistan.