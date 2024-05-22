Open Menu

People Do Not Know Importance, Benefits Of Voting: DEC Larkana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 07:38 PM

People do not know importance, benefits of voting: DEC Larkana

District Election Commissioner Larkana Attaullah Brohi Wednesday said that the common people do not know much about the importance and benefits of voting. It should be said that the vote is the power through which real democracy can be established

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) District Election Commissioner Larkana Attaullah Brohi Wednesday said that the common people do not know much about the importance and benefits of voting. It should be said that the vote is the power through which real democracy can be established.

He said vote is a national trust, people can change their destiny only through the vote adding voting is not only a necessity, but for every citizen first responsibility.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held here in his officer.

He said that people elect their representatives to the higher houses through voting, who play an important role for the prosperity of the country and the development of the people.

He said that the committee consists of representatives of education, health, population improvement, local institutions, information department, NGOs, disabled people, minorities and civil society. He said the main objective is voter's education, women voter registration and voter turnout.

He said that this message of the Election Commission of Pakistan (Vote Ka Indraj Kal Nahin Aaj) to speed up the voter registration campaign especially for women, disabled people and minorities in every village, city and street of the district.

He said in this regard, the media, civil society, elected representatives have to play their role, because more than 20 million people of the country are informed only through the media, the importance of voting and the media in the campaign to create awareness among the people.

He further said that 8300 message service is available to get vote information on behalf of Election Commission of Pakistan, through which voter can get vote information while sitting at home. The Election Commission of Pakistan is determined that those people who are 18 years of age or above and have an identity card should enter their Names in the voter list so that no one is left out of voting.

Other officials of election Commission members included Sindh Information Director larkana Darshan Lal and Journalists were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Education Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote Civil Society Larkana Women Media Million

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor perfor ..

Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor performance

11 minutes ago
 Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in ..

Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases

7 minutes ago
 Joint session on heatwave awareness held

Joint session on heatwave awareness held

7 minutes ago
 Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day eve ..

Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day event

7 minutes ago
 IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana bes ..

IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander

2 minutes ago
 Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Pa ..

Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Palestinian state

7 minutes ago
Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO

Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO

2 minutes ago
 New findings illuminate details about SW China anc ..

New findings illuminate details about SW China ancient capital

2 minutes ago
 Academic Staff of QAU meet Chairman HEC

Academic Staff of QAU meet Chairman HEC

2 minutes ago
 Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against pow ..

Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against power pilferers, defaulters

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi wri ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi writes letter to CM for appointin ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews prison reforms

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan