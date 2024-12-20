People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justice Mandokhel

(@Abdulla99267510)

Supreme Court judges pass serious remarks about failure of the state institutions to address the peoples’ problems

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2024) Supreme Court Justice Jamal Mandokhel observed that “What can we say about the state? Three prime ministers were killed. What happened to the cases of all three prime ministers? A senior judge was also killed in Balochistan, and nothing is known about it. The real issue is the lack of will to do something. Compared to the other two provinces, police investigations in Sindh and Punjab are extremely poor.,”

The judge also remarked that as long as the state institutions are busy with the political engineering, the situation would remain the same.

“The people do not trust the institutions; they want the Supreme Court to handle everything,” remarked Justice Mandokhel.

He gave these remarks while hearing a bail petition moved by murder accused Ishaq in the Supreme Court on Friday.

Justice Athar Minallah, the other member of the bench, remarked that the case has been pending in the Supreme Court since 2017 while the state is busy toppling and bringing the governments.

“All institutions are focused on political opponents, and if the constitution were followed, such circumstances will not exist,” remarked Justice Minallah.

Justice Minallah also remarked, “This institution tells the truth as much as our society does. After 40 years, the confession of the murder of an elected prime minister was made. What could be a greater crime than the murder of a prime minister? Someone should have been held responsible and punished,”.

Justice Malik Shehzad said, "In a country where this happens to a prime minister, what would be the condition of an ordinary person? One day the prime minister is in the Prime Minister's House, and the next day in jail. No one knows how long anyone will remain the prime minister,”.

The SC had ordered the police to arrest the accused Ishaq and hand him over to the prison authorities.

It may be mentioned here that accused Ishaq had previously fled after securing the bail from a local court.