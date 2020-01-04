Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Asad Khan says people are dying both in occupied Kashmir, and across Indian cities, because of the BJP government's actions motivated by an extremist, xenophobic and anti-Muslim ideology that seeks to realize a vision of Greater India

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th January, 2020) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Asad Khan says people are dying both in occupied Kashmir, and across Indian cities, because of the BJP government's actions motivated by an extremist, xenophobic and anti-Muslim ideology that seeks to realize a vision of Greater India.

In an article in a top US political website, "The Hill" he urged the United States to exercise its moral authority and help secure freedom for the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.The ambassador said people of the occupied Kashmir have been languishing under a repressive Indian lockdown since August 5, 2019.He said to date, foreign observers, journalists, and even sitting members of Congress have been refused entry into the occupied state to hide the real situation from the world.