People elected Imran Khan to act against corrupt: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said people of Pakistan came out against corruption in the general election revolting against loot and plunder and gave Imran Khan the mandate to act against the corrupt

In a statement, she said it was happening for the first time in the country that law was equally applied on everybody.

She said the dream of recovering looted money was becoming a reality, whereas never in the past anybody returned ill gotten wealth. Now they had to return the looted money which was painful for them, she added.

She said Pakistan Muslim League(N) was hypocritical and in a state of chaos and it did not know what to say or not to say.

On the one hand, it questioned the status of prime minister and on the other it said that everything was being done by Imran Khan.

She said claims of PML-N were full of contradictions and its narrative had been punctured.

The Special Assistant said, " Begum Safdar Sahiba, the history of you and your party is replete with compromises, whether these are personal compromises or political." How a family known for historic compromises could talk about principles, she asked.

Muslim League(N) was a party of elite and not of the people and resistance and taking a principled stand was not in its genes, she said adding when these people were in government they held others by neck and when out of power they fell on the feet.

She said PML-N stabbed democracy in the back and elders of the party took money from Younis Habib to form Islami Jamhoori Itehad.

Those who left their workers and people on their own and went to Saroor Palace with their suit cases to enjoy lives looked ridiculous when they talked about democracy and principles, she remarked.

Dr Firdous said the agreement disclosed by Prince Muqreen was still fresh in the minds of the people.

She said PMLN during its time in power compromised on every step of the way, whether it was resignation of Mushahidullah Khan or that of Pervaiz Rashid.

She said Begum Safdar Awan should present proofs of her innocence in the court and did not try to blackmail it.

"For you, the court of Justice Qayyum or briefcase carrying Rafiq Tarar is respectable." She was of the view that Sharif family always respected courts and its decisions according to its desire and convenience.

She said if Maryam did not have given haphazard interviews and statements, her father would not have been in jail and her brothers would not have been on the run.

Sharif family damaged democracy and were indulging in hereditary politics which was bereft of support of the people, she added.

Dr Firdous said for Begum Safdar only those voices were free that served her interest.