People Enjoy On Last Day Of Eid Ul-Azha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2024 | 10:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) A large number of People including women and children flocked to various places to enjoy the last day of Eid-ul-Azha.
On the third day of Eid-ul-Azha, festivities and sacrifice of Animals Were also continued in various parts of Hyderabad City.
During Eid, people thronged to recreational places like Rani Bagh, different parks.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam rewards staff for Eid cleanliness drive2 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi lauds Islamabad Police for performing duty with dedication in extreme heat2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Graduates Association to celebrate evening with Piral Khan Khoso on June 212 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam orders crackdown on overcharging of transport fares12 minutes ago
-
Rumours on social media about pilgrims at Mashair baseless: Pak Hajj Mission12 minutes ago
-
Narcotics Control wing recovers drugs, 2 outlaws arrest22 minutes ago
-
IESCO continues to maintain zero load management in all 6 circles22 minutes ago
-
18 outlaws held, huge cache of narcotics, cash, weapon recovered32 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal dispels impression of weakening Pakistan-China relations32 minutes ago
-
IESCO ensures smooth, uninterrupted power supply during Eid holidays42 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal dispels impression of weakening Pakistan-China relations42 minutes ago
-
RWMC lifted over 9,000 tons of waste during Eid days52 minutes ago