People enjoy on last day of Eid ul-Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) A large number of People including women and children flocked to various places to enjoy the last day of Eid-ul-Azha.

On the third day of Eid-ul-Azha, festivities and sacrifice of Animals Were also continued in various parts of Hyderabad City.

During Eid, people thronged to recreational places like Rani Bagh, different parks.