People Enjoy Rainy Weather At Picnic Spots With Family & Friends

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Families and youngsters thronged public parks, open spaces, and hilly areas to enjoy rainy weather with their family and friends after a scorching heat.

According to a private news channel, the youngsters are busy arranging parties at picnic points to enjoy the weather with their friends.

Traditionally, people used to go to Ayub Park and Nawaz Sharif Park but now both places seem too crowded and there is little for enjoyment. Other attractions in the Federal capital include Japanese Park, the Zoo, and the whole track up to Pir Sohawa.

However, Lake View Park has all the facilities available in one spot, making it the most attractive place for visitors.

Thousands of merrymakers, including families and groups of youngsters, belonging to the twin cities and surrounding areas thronged the limited public places in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

