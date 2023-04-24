UrduPoint.com

People Enjoy Third Day Of Eid In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 05:40 PM

People enjoy third day of Eid in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :People on Monday also celebrated the third day of Eid with zeal and enthusiasm in the city.

People visited their relatives, parks and other picnic places to enjoy pleasant weather.

A large number of families especially youth and children visited recreational spots.

Thechildren with their parents visited various parks and enjoyed swings.

The people also visited restaurants in the city to enjoy different kind of dishes.

More Stories From Pakistan

