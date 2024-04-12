People enjoy third day of Eid in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) People on Friday celebrated the third day of Eid with zeal and enthusiasm in the city. They visited their relatives, parks and other picnic spots to enjoy the festival.

A large number of families especially youth and children visited recreational spots.

The children with their parents visited various parks and enjoyed rides on the swings.

The people also visited restaurants in the city to enjoy different kind of dishes.