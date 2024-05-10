People express solidarity with armed forces of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) To express solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan in the context of the May 9 riots, a public rally was organized here on Thursday.

The rally, organized by the District Administration, was led by of Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak and other heads of local government heads and reps.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that May 9 was the darkest day in the history of Pakistan. Paying tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives for the security of the country, he said that the country’s security was undoubtedly due to the great services and sacrifices of the armed forces.

He informed the participants the purpose of organizing the rally was to make it clear that the people of Pakistan, as always, stand side by side with their armed forces.

Amir Khattak further said that Pakistan cannot afford any further chaos. Therefore, we all have to unite and take our country on the path of development, for which it is necessary to devote all our energies to positive and constructive activities, he said.

The rally was attended by Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Syed Nazrat Ali, DC Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, Director General PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, CEO of Municipal Corporation Imran Ali, administrative officers and the general public.