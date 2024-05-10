Open Menu

People Express Solidarity With Armed Forces Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 01:20 AM

People express solidarity with armed forces of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) To express solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan in the context of the May 9 riots, a public rally was organized here on Thursday.

The rally, organized by the District Administration, was led by of Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak and other heads of local government heads and reps.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that May 9 was the darkest day in the history of Pakistan. Paying tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives for the security of the country, he said that the country’s security was undoubtedly due to the great services and sacrifices of the armed forces.

He informed the participants the purpose of organizing the rally was to make it clear that the people of Pakistan, as always, stand side by side with their armed forces.

Amir Khattak further said that Pakistan cannot afford any further chaos. Therefore, we all have to unite and take our country on the path of development, for which it is necessary to devote all our energies to positive and constructive activities, he said.

The rally was attended by Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Syed Nazrat Ali, DC Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, Director General PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, CEO of Municipal Corporation Imran Ali, administrative officers and the general public.

Related Topics

Pakistan Riots Army Martyrs Shaheed Rawalpindi May All Government Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

2 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

2 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

2 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

2 hours ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

2 hours ago
 NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in ..

NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta

2 hours ago
In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of n ..

In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms

2 hours ago
 Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till ..

Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15

2 hours ago
 PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technologica ..

PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure

2 hours ago
 China launches new satellite

China launches new satellite

2 hours ago
 Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers ..

Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers are unacceptable: IG NH&MP

2 hours ago
 Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri

Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan