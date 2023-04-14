People express support to security forces for peace, prosperity in Kulachi

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Elders, religious leaders and representatives of the civil society in Kulachi Tehsil have expressed full confidence and all kinds of support to security forces for fighting against terrorists to ensure lasting peace and prosperity in the area.

The inhabitants pledged their support and cooperation during an interaction session held with security forces' personnel which was attended by a large number of notables, elders, elected members of local government, youth and Ulema of the area.

During the session, several matters were discussed including efforts of Security Forces for peace and prosperity in the area besides the role of inhabitants, cooperation of locals with security forces, role of notables, elders, ulema and youth in the efforts for peace, the role of elders towards wholesome peace in the area and role of elected members for uplift and prosperity of the area.

The participants expressed full cooperation to security forces for achieving peace, uplift and prosperity of the area and pledged to deny logistic support and the land to the terrorists including restricting their entry to the villages.

They also highlighted the role and sacrifices rendered by security forces for maintaining law and order situation in the area and vowed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the security forces to fight terrorists.