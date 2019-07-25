People face difficulties on righteous path: Murad Saeed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed on Thursday said every individual or society striving to lead to the righteous path would face difficulties, challenges and hardships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed on Thursday said every individual or society striving to lead to the righteous path would face difficulties, challenges and hardships.

In his tweet on "Thanksgiving Day of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf", he said during this hour of difficulty the commitment, intention and good will of the government was the sole resort to confront these challenges being faced by the country.

He added that the the government had been taking all out efforts for the prosperity and development of the country according to the desire of the nation.

"The dream envisioned by the nation for the last many decades will come true with the will of the Almighty," he added.

Murad tweeted that one year later the nation was given a chance to reclaim its fate by electing new leadership which could revive its respect and honour across the world.